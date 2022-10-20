Somu Veerraju's thumbs up to PK-CBN meet, Re-alignment of TDP, BJP and Janasena on cards

The recent dynamics of AP politics has been signaling the near possibility of re-alignment of the TDP, the BJP and the Janasena parties. Adding more strength to the above speculation, the Andhra BJP Chief Somu Veerraju has welcomed the recent meeting between TDP supremo Chandra Babu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada. Giving a hint towards the re-alignment of the trio, Chandrababu also said that they will took like minded parties in to confidence to fight against Jagan rule in the state.

On the other hand, according to the reliable sources, BJP national secretary and BJP AP affairs co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar camped in Vijayawada to have a meeting with Pawan Kalyan on the recent developments in the state. His visit to Vijayawada becomes significant after Pawan Kalyan expressed his disappointment towards the saffron party in meeting held at the party office in Mangalagiri. It is learnt that Deodhar is the only bridge between the Janasena chief and BJP high command in Delhi. According to the party sources, earlier Pawan Kalyan expressed his displeasure with Deodhar for not fixing appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the past three-half years.

It seems that everything is fall in place in favour of Pawan Kalyan in terms of his dealing with the saffron party after the arrival of BJP national secretary in Vijayawada. The Andhra political analysts are of opinion that Pawan Kalyan may play a key role in the state politics with the help of BJP bigwigs in Delhi under the direction of Chandra Babu Naidu