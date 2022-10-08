Skill Development Centre to be set up at Dandumalkapur by next December

Telangana State Municipal and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Ramarao said that the largest Skill Development centre with all facilities will be made available at MSME-Green Industrial Park in Dandumalkapur by December 2022. The minister who took to Twitter on Saturday announced and stated that he is happy to inform the decision.

Stating that the TRS government aims to provide skill training to the local unemployed youth by setting up industrial parks and skill development centers and increasing employment opportunities. "It is the largest MSME park being built in Telangana by TSIIC & Telangana Industrialist Federation, " KTR tweeted.









He said that the MSME-Green Industrial Park set up at Dandumalkapur over 547 acres will facilitate the establishment of 589 MSME units employing 20,000 youth directly and 16,000 people indirectly.