Singer Revanth turns father with the delivery of a baby girl

Siger LV Revanth is blessed with a baby girl, revealed his wife Anvitha on social media. Revanth is currently in the Bigg Boss house, which is heading for its finale this month. Needless to say, this news has been nothing but a celebration for fans

The social media team of the couple took it to their social media accounts and announced the news. "Congratulations Revanth and @anvitha_gangaraju , We are so happy for both of you. Let's all wish the little princess with good health and happiness." read the announcement. Singer Revanth is a very popular singer and also a popular contestant on the Bigg Boss show too. He's one of the few contestants who continued to entertain the audience regardless of the backlash and criticism he faced.

During the family week, on seeing Adi Reddy's daughter, Revanth became very emotional, contemplating the birth of his own child. On seeing his pregnant wife too, Revanth became very emotional and it was hard for them to depart. Now that the news is out, we have to wait for how Bigg Boss is going to reveal the news to him.