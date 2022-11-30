Shoot of Pushpa 2 to kickstart in December's first weekend

Pushpa is one of the biggest hits in Indian Cinema in 2021. Starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, this film became a sensation across the nation. It made Allu Arjun a pan-India star. Now, huge anticipation is built around Pushpa's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

The shoot of Pushpa 2 was supposed to begin long back but it is getting postponed due to the delay in pre-production works. Finally, we hear that the regular shoot will begin on December's first weekend. Currently, the team is gearing up to travel to Russia.

Pushpa's first part is having a Russian release on December 8. The Russian version of the trailer was unveiled earlier today. The special premieres will be held in Moscow on December 1 and in St.Petersburg on December 3. We hear that the film's principal cast and crew will be promoting the film in Russia in the next few days.

As soon as they return, they kickstart the shooting of Pushpa 2. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon. Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya, Sunil and Ajay play the other pivotal roles in it.