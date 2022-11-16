Shocker to Pawan Kalyan, Centre appreciates YSR Jagananna Colonies Project

Seems to be delivering a shocker to the Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan, the BJP-ruled Central Government has appreciated the YSR Jagananna Colonies Project implemented by the state government in Andhra Pradesh. The Centre made an appeal to all state governments to consider the project as a role model to the nation and implement it in the respective states.

Lauding the YSR Jagananna Colonies Project, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sent a letter to AP Special Chief Secretary for Housing Ajay Jain recently. The Central Minister appreciated the commitment of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in providing houses to the poor in the state.



It is learnt that, the latest development may trouble the BJP's closely associated party the JSP, when Pawan Kalyan has been organizing a protest programme 'Jagananna Illu labdidarulaku Kanneellu'(the beneficiaries of the YSR Jagananna Colonies Project were in tears) personally. He alleged that large scale of corruption took place in the state on the name of the project and the beneficiaries have been facing hardship in this regard. As the JSP leaders and the party cadre are organizing the protest programme at various places across the state, the incidents of clashes between the party leaders and the beneficiaries were reported at most of the places.

When it comes to the YSR Jagananna Colonies Project, in order to build as many as 21 lakh houses, the state government has distributed house site pattas to 31 lakh poor people. As part of the first phase of the project, the construction of 15 lakh houses is at various stages.

As the largest housing is of public interest, there may be some bottle necks and mistakes when it has been implementing in a brisk pace, the people who are closely monitoring the project opined.

Taking the small mistakes in the project to his advantage, the JSP president is alleging that a large scale of corruption took place in the project. But giving a shocker to Pawan Kalyan the Centre lauded the project wholeheartedly and advised the other state governments to implement the same in the respective state governments after going through modalities of the AP government's prestigious housing project.