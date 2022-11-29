Sharmila registers novel protest, Police shift her with Crane

Seems to be giving new ideas to her contemporary politicians and young leaders in registering protest, YSRTP president YS Sharmila has registered her protest against attack on her car by sitting in the same car at the traffic congested Panjagutta junction in Hyderabad on Tuesday. As she refused to come down from the car, the police shifted the car, while she is sitting in the vehicle, to SR Nagar Police Station.

The incident occurred, when the police stopped her when she was on her way to lay siege the Pragathi Bhavan(Chief Minister's office cum residence). They arrested the YSRTP President and shifted her to SR Nagar Police Station.

Sharmila conducted Padayatra in Narsampet assembly constituency of Warangal district recently. She made some comments against local MLA Peddi Sudarshan, where the TRS activists tried to obstruct her Padayatra on Monday. Though Narsampet ACP Sampath Rao asked the YSRTP president to stop her walkathon, sensing untoward incidents may happen, she refused to do so. Meanwhile, some unidentified persons pour petrol on the caravan belonged to Sharmila and lit it. They also damaged the glass windows of the Innova vehicle which was beside the caravan. Later, she was shifted to Hyderabad.

In order to register her protest against the untoward incidents happened on Monday, Sharmila on her way to siege the Pragathi Bhavan, by driving the damaged vehicle on her own, on Tuesday.

The police stopped her at Panjagutta junction, where tension was prevailed for a while. Though the police requested the YSRTP president to get down from the vehicle she refused to oblige their request. Without any option insight, the police shifted the damaged car with a crane, while Sharmila was sitting in the driving seat by wearing seat belt, to the SR Nagar Police Station.