Sequel of Akhanda to kick-start in 2023 first half

'Akhanda' marks the first successful Pan-Indian film during the deadly pandemic. Regardless of the region, the film went on to score a thumping success and stood as one of the true blockbusters of Telugu Cinema and Balakrishna as well. Now, the makers are in talks for the sequel too.



Earlier, there were many reports stating that there shall be a sequel while the makers commented that they are not having any such plan. But over time, the demand seems to be growing and finally, the makers have confirmed the same at IFFI 2022. According to the reports, they are planning to begin the work by the first quarter of 2023.

"It will be the big Telugu release next year, with Balayya getting back to the roots with his much-loved character," revealed our source, close to the development team. This will mark the fourth collaboration of Balakrishna - Boyapati after the three blockbusters - Simha, Legend and Akhanda.

Expectedly, the music and background score of the Akhanda sequel will be done by S Thaman, who did it for the first part too. Meanwhile, Balakrishna is currently gearing up for 'Veera Siha Reddy', which also is scored by Thaman.