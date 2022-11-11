Sekhar Kammula to direct Vijay Deverakonda?

Sekhar Kammula is one of the most talented filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. His last film Love Story became a big hit at the box office. The director announced his next film with Tamil star hero Dhanush but the film's shoot is yet to begin.



Meanwhile, the latest reports in the film nagar reveal us that Kammula is planning to do a film with star hero Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay is also looking to do a sensible film currently, and he wants to stay out of action for quite some time.

With Liger becoming a big flop at the box office, Vijay has come back to reality and wanted to build his image back before going on to attempt yet another biggie.

Sekhar Kammula is working on the script for Dhanush's film and he also reportedly have an idea that would work for Vijay Deverakonda. The duo decided to work on the same but sometime later.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the project but we have to wait some more days to get a formal confirmation over the same.