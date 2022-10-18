Sekhar Kammula to approach Rashmika Mandanna

Director Sekhar Kammula and Tamil actor Dhanush have decided to come forward together for an interesting film that is yet to get a title. The project is in discussions for quite some time now and we hear that it is going to hit the floors next month.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the project to play the female lead role in the film. She is grabbing an interesting set of projects and is looking at author-backed roles.

Needless to say, Rashmika's popularity has grown with 'Pushpa 1' and has gained the tag of National Crush. The makers thought it would be easy & natural cast for them. While Sekhar is still working on his writing, Dhanush is busy with his 'Sir'.

On the other hand, Rashmika walked out of Chiyaan Vikram's next film but is busy with the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule. She recently made her debut in Bollywood with the film Goodbye. More details of the film will be out soon.