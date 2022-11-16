Yashoda Movie joins the half-million club

Samantha's latest film Yashoda is continuing a good run at the box office. This action thriller opened well in theatres due to Samantha's stardom. After its release, the film gained a positive response from the audience and is registering good numbers at the ticket counters.

Especially, Yashoda is having a dream run in the USA. The film collected over $200k right with Thursday premieres and Friday earnings, all thanks to Samantha's popularity in the United States. According to the latest trade reports, the earnings have now crossed the $500k mark.

Joining the half-million club with a female-oriented Telugu film is not an easy task. Going by the current box office performance, we can expect Yashoda to join the million-dollar club by the end of its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Yashoda is also having a decent run in the Telugu states. As per the reports, it collected a share of Rs. 6.02 crores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The worldwide share stands at Rs. 10.07 crores. The film needs another two crores to cross the breakeven mark.

Yashoda is directed by Hari and Harish. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj played key roles in it.