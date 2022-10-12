Samantha without Chinmayi for Yashoda

Yashoda is one of the upcoming films in Telugu. Samantha is playing the titular role in the movie. The movie was supposed to hit the screens by now but then, they have postponed it. Interestingly, the film is now in discussion as Samantha herself came forward to lend her voice for the character she played in the film.



Many in the movie industry are now terming it a bold move, as the actress is not using the services of Chinmayi Sripada who was the voice of Samantha from her debut film Ye Maya Chesave.

It is because of Chinmayi's voice that Samantha grew up in career and achieved stardom. Although Samantha is talented enough to emote on the screen, it is the voice of Chinmayi which also helped the actress to gain the top position in the glamour industry.

Surprisingly, Samantha decided to step in for the film's dubbing and she seems to be initiating an experiment. We have to see how the fans and audiences will react to the film and Sam's character.