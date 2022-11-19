Samantha is overwhelmed with Yashoda's success

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the star heroines in Telugu film industry. She is also a known face in Tamil. Her new film Yashoda was released in both Telugu and Tamil languages. The actress is extremely happy now that her film has been doing well at the box office. The film's performance is highly impressive and she could not ask for more.



Sharing her happiness over the same, Samantha took to her social media profile and wrote, "I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theaters is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth i! I am on cloud nine."

Unnikrishnan Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are also a part of the film in key roles.

Hari Harish duo directed the film. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is the producer of the film and he bankrolled it under the Sreedevi Movies banner. The film has done well at the box office and is expected to bail out the producers by touching the breakeven mark sooner or later.