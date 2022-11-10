Samantha is extremely nervous and excited about Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is betting high on the film Yashoda, which is scheduled for a grand release tomorrow across the screens in multiple languages. The film's trailer already hiked the interest and curiosity around the film. Currently, there is a positive buzz around the film. The makers are very happy with the way the film is being made.

Meanwhile, we have come to know that the actress is nervous ahead of the film's release tomorrow. Despite being unwell, Samantha tried her best to bring attention to the film and also participated in an interview.

Taking to her social media profiles, Samantha shared a picture of herself and wrote that she is looking forward to the release tomorrow.

"Extremely nervous and especially excited! One day to go. Mee andhariki Yashoda nachchalani gattiga korukuntunna. Good vibes to my directors, producer, cast and entire crew as they wait like me for your verdict tomorrow. All fingers and toes crossed. #YashodaFromTomorrow." she wrote on social media.









Hari-Harish duo directed the film. Sridevi movies bankrolled the project. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is the producer of the film. Yashoda will have a release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.