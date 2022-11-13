Samantha gets Jalebi for Yashoda success

Samantha is one of the star heroines in the Telugu film industry. She has worked very hard for the release of Yashoda which was released on Friday. The film opened to a good response at the box office. Samantha worked very hard to keep herself fit for the film and all her hard work paid off.

Taking to social media yesterday, Samantha shared that her personal fitness trainer finally recognized her hard work and treated her with Jalebi.

"Junaid Shaikh has never ever thought I did enough to deserve my favourite Jalebi. But today, he did, to celebrate Yashoda's success and especially the action scenes. The last few months you have been among the few people who have seen it all... my lowest of lows, through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies, through it all. You didn't let me give up and I know you won't let me ever give up. Thank you," she wrote on social media.









On the work front, Samantha recently had Yashoda as a release. She will next be seen in Shakuntalam which is scheduled for a grand release soon.