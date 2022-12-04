Sajjad Delafrooz to come on board for Pushpa?

Icon star Allu Arjun is currently busy promoting his last hit Pushpa: The Rise in Russia. The shoot of the second part of the film is yet to begin and there is no clarity on when the film will actually hit the floors. But, the team is working on increasing the pace of the movie.



Meanwhile, we have come to know that the team is planning to bring more talented actors to the project. If the reports are believed to be true, the makers want to bring Sajjad Delafrooz as one of the villains in the film.

The Iranian born UAE actor earlier acted in the film Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. He garnered a special attention for the same. Now, the team wants to bring him on board and add more attention to the film.

Sajjad is known for his bulky physique and towering personality. If he comes on board, it will definitely be a value addition for the film.

Already, the film has Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Sukumar is the director of the film. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film.