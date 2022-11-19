Sabitha Indra Reddy lays the foundation stone for boys' hostel in OU

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Animal and Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav laid the foundation stone for the boys hostel building to be constructed at 39.50 crores in Osmania University. Uppal MLA Subhash Reddy, MLC Surabhi Vanidevi, OU VC Ravinder Yadav, State Higher Education Council Chairman Professor Limbadri along with OU professors and students participated in the program.

It is learned that the hospital will be built on 2.76 acres with state-of-the-art facilities at an estimated cost of Rs.39.50 crores in an area of ​​1,06,292 square feet. The hostel, which will accommodate 500 students on 3 floors, will be made available within a year.

Currently, there are 24 hostels at Osmania University including twelve each for women. As there are 70 percent girls in the varsity, the boys' hostel was allotted to girls last year and with no hostels remaining for the boys to stay in, the TSEWDIC officials have completed the tenders for the construction of a new hostel.