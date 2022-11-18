'RX100' director is back with 'Mangalavaram'

Ajay Bhupathi has made a blockbuster debut with 'RX100'. The film not only ran for 50 days but also brought fame to all the technicians. Especially to the director Ajay. Post 'RX100', he was drowning with many big offers but chose to make 'Maha Samudram' with Sharwanand & Siddharth.

Needless to say, 'Maha Samudram' remained the biggest disaster of the year. With all the hype & bold statements made by Ajay, the film couldn't even manage to recover the breakeven amount at the box office. He was severely criticised & trolled for the statements he made before the release of the film. After taking a year-long break, Ajay is back with a new project. According to our sources, Ajay has prepared a unique female-centric project, titled 'Mangalavaram', which takes place in the backdrop of the village. It is also reported that the film has a quotient of Horror & Comedy.

This is a surprise for everyone. With the sort of films Ajay made, a horror-comedy is least expected from him. It is said that Ajay himself shall be bankrolling this project along with his close associates. Cast & crew details shall be announced officially in a short time.