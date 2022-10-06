RSS chief's speech reflects propaganda on religion based population imbalance

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat once again linked the issue of so called religion- based population imbalance with the steep increase in the population of India. As usual, his annual customary speech at Vijayadasami celebrations in the RSS head office in Nagpur has targeted the particular community in the country. His speech once again supported the propaganda of the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The propaganda for the decades has indirectly points out that the population of the Muslim community has been increasing drastically. At the same time, the population of Hindu community has been declining which resulted in religion-based population imbalance. He also blamed the forced religious conversion to the imbalance. Mohan Bhagwat has made an indirect appeal to the BJP-ruled Central Government to bring the all communities in India under population control measures.

But one has to beware of this propaganda and cross check it before reaching to a conclusion.

According to the National Health Survey conducted by the Central Government between 2019 and 2021, it is found that on an average a Hindu woman had 1.94 children where as a woman from the Muslim community had 2.36 children. Here the difference between the two women is 0.42 children only. This survey was conducted directly by the central government.

But by hiding the findings from the survey conducted by the government, the RSS and BJP cadre have been spreading propaganda by blaming the Muslim community for the rise in population in the country with so called religion-based imbalance.