Rs.1,570 crore sanctioned for NIMS expansion project

Telangana government has sanctioned Rs.1,571 crore towards 'NIMS expansion project', a major step towards achieving Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's ambitious 'Arogya Telangana'.

Minister for finance, health, medical, and family welfare T Harish Rao has shared the copy of the government order on his twitter handle in this regard.

The director of the NIMS in Hyderabad has submitted a proposal to the government with estimates, detailed project report (DPR) and annual account statement for expansion of the NIMS in the months of April and September this year. The director also requested the government to accord administrative sanction for an amount of Rs.1,571 crore for the above said expansion.

After careful examination of the proposal the state government has given administrative sanction to the Director, NIMS for an amount of Rs.1,571 crore towards 'NIMS expansion project'.

According to the order, NIMS Director is permitted to raise the financial resources from banks/financial institutions to meet the cost of the project. The director also permitted to engage SBICAPS, a nodal agency for TSSHCL, for debt syndication for the project. The works of NIMS expansion are entrusted to the Roads and Buildings department.

The state government also permitted ENC (R&B) Department to invite the bids on item basis for the retrofitting works and on design build on turnkey basis (EPC mode).