Japan Box Office: RRR is Unstoppable

RRR is one of the most prestigious projects in recent times. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the film is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film was released recently in Japan and is performing extremely well. RRR was recently released in Japan on 209 screens.

The film collected JPY73M ($495,000), and it became the highest first-week opening of an Indian film. The movie is performing well and is running successfully currently. However, Rajinikanth's Muthu is in the first place. The following is the list of other films at the Hapan box office currently.

Rajinikanth's Muthu - JPY 400 million

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - JPY300 million

Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots - JPY170 million

Sridevi's English Vinglish - JPY130 million

Akshay Kumar's Pad Man - JPY90 million

Aamir Khan's Dangal - JPY80 million

Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning - JPY75 million