RRR does big in Japan box office

RRR is one of the super successful films in India. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is creating a special interest in the West now. Since the film is in the Oscars contention, the makers are extremely happy with the way the film was made into the race. The film was released in theatres in Japan recently.



Meanwhile, we have come to know that the film is performing extremely well in Japan currently.

While Baahubali collected 360 million yen in its full run, 'Muthu' set a record with 400 million yen in the 90s. At the same time now, RRR has collected an amount of 75 million yen in the first week of its release itself.

Now, it has been revealed that 'RRR' collected 250 million yen and 'Baahubali' took 36 weeks to reach the 250 million yen mark but it was possible for RRR in a less time.

This is an amazing achievement for the film at the Japanese box office. Now, we have to see how things will further progress ahead.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and others are a part of the film. DVV Danayya produced the film under the DVV Entertainments banner.