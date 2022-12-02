'RRR' bags Best International Feature at Sunset Circle Awards

The sensational film 'RRR' is continuing its awards streak across International film festivals. Although Rajamouli is up in Hollywood, planning the oscar campaigning for the film, the film was registered & submitted at various prestigious film festivals by the team and it has scored another award.

During the early hours of today, 'Sunset Circle Awards' announced its winner's list across various categories. 'RRR' has managed to stand out in two of them. One is Best International Feature and the other is the Best direction. 'RRR' was awarded 'Best International Feature', beating many acclaimed films like 'Aftersun', 'Decision to Leave', 'The Menu'. While Best Directed was awarded to Todd Field, S.S. Rajamouli stood as the runner-up. The team congratulated the makers and expressed their support for the film at the Oscars.

Produced by D.V.V. Danayya, 'RRR' stands third in The top ten highest-grossing South Indian films worldwide with a collection of Rs. 1132 CR. The team are all set for their Oscar campaign, to begin with, and even filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Bharat Bala have pitched in to help Jakkana. With huge expectations, fingers are crossed with hope for the Oscars