Riddhi Kumar to be a part of Prabhas' next?

National Star Prabhas is currently busy with three ifferent projects. One of them is Adipurush and the other one is Salaar. The third film that he is currently working on is titled Project K. The actor is also busy with another film, under the direction of Maruthi. Now, we hear an interesting update on the film.



Already, it is confirmed that there are two heroines in the film. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are already said to be a part of the film. But, we hear that there will be a third heroine in the film as well. As of now, there is no clarity on who will be the third heroine of the film. But, the latest update confirms the name of the third heroine.

If the reports are believed to be true, the film is going to have Riddhi Kumar as the female lead. She will also be seen in one of the female lead characters but the details of her role are currently kept under wraps.

Peoples Media Factory is the production house bankrolling the film. The official confirmation of the same will be out soon.