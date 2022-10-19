Revanth Reddy in trouble with TDP supports BJP in Munugode

With the recent appearance of yellow flags along with saffron flags in the poll campaign of BJP Candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the upcoming by-election to the Munugode Assembly constituency has been giving more weapons to the opponents of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy.

Whether it is coincidence or not when the TDP chief N Chandra Babu Naidu joined hands with Janasena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh, the same TDP cadre in Telangana has been campaigning the BJP in Munugode. Most of the opponents to Revanth Reddy have been suspecting his role in the entry of the TDP in the state on the name of by-elections. They are recollecting the one of the statements by the TPCC chief that he joined the Congress party on the advice of Chandra Babu. According to them Revanth Reddy is indirectly supporting the BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy by encouraging the TDP cadre to take part in the BJP poll campaign with party flags.

On the other hand, the reliable sources from the TDP says that taking advantage of the Munugode by-poll, Chandra Babu has been trying to give new lease of life to the party in Telangana by supporting the BJP candidate in the ensuing by-election. But the Congress leaders of the opinion that Revanth Reddy who has been putting all his efforts in campaign for the party candidate Palvai Sravanthi was blamed with the entry of the yellow flags in the saffron party poll campaign. They said that the soft corner which Revanth Reddy have towards the TDP has been put him in trouble in the crucial time.