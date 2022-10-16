'Rebel' re-release for a noble cause

Prabhas, Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty played the lead roles in the Telugu film Billa. The film was directed by Meher Ramesh. The movie got a very good name at the box office. On the occasion of Prabhas' birthday on the 23rd of this month, the makers are re-releasing the film.

Interestingly, it is decided that the revenue generated on the movie will be used for charity. The film unit met the press and confirmed that the entire earnings from the re-release will be donated to the UK India Diabetic Foot Foundation.



Not just re-releasing the films has become a trend but pledging the money for charity has also become a trend now in Tollywood.



Earlier, Balakrishna's fans also donated the earnings on the re-release of Chenna Keshava Reddy to charity.



Billa had Krishnam Raju in an important character. Mani Sharma scored the music of the film.

