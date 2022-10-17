Rashmika has been replaced!

Rashmika Mandanna, probably the busiest & most wanted female lead in the south industry currently, has reached a point where she has to slide the role in a big film. It's good to see her busy but also it's sad seeing her losing, what might be, a pragmatic role.



Recent reports state the makers of #Chiyaan61 are looking out for other capable & available actors to replace Rashmika. Rumors have it that this is the outcome of the dates allocation from the actress's end. Made by Pa. Ranjith, the film is touted to be a drama, taking place in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields. Pa. Ranjith is known for writing strong female leads & bring out eclectic performances of the artists.

When Rashmika was roped in, many were actually surprised & eager to see her in such roles. It looks like we have to wait to witness it. It is also reported that the makers have approached Malavika Mohanan, and she is very much enthusiastic about the offer. Although it is said that she's in for the project, an official announcement has been awaited.