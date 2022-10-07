Rashmika faces a big acid test in Bollywood!

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the rising stars at the pan-India level. Having made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party, the actress later entered Tollywood with the movie Chalo. Rashmika became a star heroine in no time. Surprisingly, she dominated all the young heroines in the industry to emerge as the 'National Crush of India.'



The actress is now facing an acid test with her Bollywood debut, Good Bye. Interestingly, Rashmika shared the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Big B, too, appreciated Rashmika's acting skills in the film.

The film revolves around the death of a family member, which eventually results in reuniting others to find a bond, they seem to have forgotten.

Billed to be a comedy-drama, the film is directed by Vikas Behl. Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang & Abhishekh Khan acted in the supporting roles in the movie.

If Rashmika scores a hit with the film, it will boost the actress's confidence at the pan-India level. She already has a couple of Hindi films in hand, and the success of Goodbye can help her fare well at the box office.