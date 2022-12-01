Ranveer Singh is ready to take us back to the 1960s era

Ranveer Singh scored a flop earlier this year with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. To bounce back hard, he is now coming up with the comedy caper Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film features Ranveer in a dual role. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde played the female leads in it.

This is the second film in the combination of Rohit and Ranveer, after Simmba. Meanwhile, the makers dropped a trailer announcement video this morning. The video clip features the entire cast of the movie.

They say how good were the old times when there were no mobiles and social media. Then Ranveer Singh comes up and says that Cirkus will take back the audiences to the era of 1960s when the life was 'simple'. The video was full of heart and filled with comical lines from Rohit Shetty's earlier films.

In the video, the cast also announces that the trailer of Cirkus will drop on December 2. The film features Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kalsekar, Brijendra Kala and Mukesh Tiwari in key roles.

The video gives us positive vibes about the film and makes us eagerly wait for the trailer. Cirkus is slated for a worldwide release on December 23.