Ranbir & Alia blessed with a baby girl

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt couple got married in April this year. The couple announce that they are expecting a child in June. This morning, Alia Bhatt was admitted to HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai where she gave birth to a baby girl.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt entered parenthood on Sunday. The actress took to her Instagram profile recently and has officially confirmed the news.

Alia shared her happiness by writing, "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." she wrote.









There are a lot of congratulatory messages coming in for the star couple on social media currently.

On the work front, the couple was last seen in Brahmasthra: Part One - Siva. The sequel of the film is also expected to begin soon.