Ram Charan to work with a Kannada director?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan was last seen in the successful film RRR. The actor is currently busy with the shoot of the film RC15. The film is directed by Shankar. Meanwhile, there are many speculations about the next film of Ram Charan.



Some say that director Gowtham Tinnanuri will do a film with Ram Charan while a few say that Lokesh Kanagaraj is also in the talks. But, we hear that the actor is also in talks with a Kannada director.

According to the reports in the film nagar, Kannada director Narthan reportedly narrated a story to the actor. Reportedly, Ram Charan liked the script and is planning to do a film. Narthan shot to fame with Shivarajkumar's Mufti and the film earned him huge fame.

We have to see if Narthan can deliver a blockbuster to Ram Charan.