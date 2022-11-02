Ram Charan not working with Jersey director

Ram Charan is currently busy with the shoot of his next film, in the direction of Shankar. Tentatively titled RC15, the film is produced by Dil Raju. The actor is yet to confirm his next film. There are rumors that Ram Charan decided to work on a film, in the direction of Gautham Tinnanuri. However, we have come to know that there is no truth in the same.

The sources close to the actor have confirmed that Ram Charan's next film which is RC16 is not happening with director Gautham Tinnanuri, as previously announced. The fans are hoping and wishing that the project will happen at a later point in time! As of now, there is no official clarity on Ram Charan's next film. He will take an official decision on the same soon.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is in talks with multiple directors but at the same time, he is looking at coming up with pan-India projects. The complete details of his lineup of projects will be out soon.