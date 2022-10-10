Rajinikanth to act in his daughter's direction?

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently busy working on a couple of interesting projects currently. The Superstar is shooting for Jailer currently and also has another film in the pipeline. Rajini is reportedly in talks with director Cibi Chakravarthy who earlier directed Don. Now, we have come to know that Rajinikanth will be seen in the direction of his elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Already, Rajinikanth acted in the 2014 film Kochadaiyan in the direction of his younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth. Now, the elder daughter is also making plans to direct the star hero.

Apparently, Soundarya is an experienced filmmaker who earlier directed the films 3, Vai Raja Vai, and Cinema Veeran. She has been working on a script for quite some time now and reportedly pitched the same to Rajinikanth.

Most likely, the project will get confirmed sometime soon and an official announcement regarding the same will be out soon.