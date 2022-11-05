Rajinikanth agrees for guest role in daughter's next

Superstar Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth is returning to the direction once again. She earlier directed 3 starring Dhanush in the lead role. Now, her next film is titled Lal Salaam. The exciting news is that Rajinikanth is giving his helping hand to daughter by doing a special cameo in the film. Rajinikanth is extremely happy to be doing a special cameo appearance in the film. The news is officially confirmed by the makers earlier today.



Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth Santhosh are going to play the lead roles in the film. The team confirmed the news and mentioned that the film will head for a theatrical release next year. Aishwarya is focusing on her directing career currently and she readied a powerful subject, say the reports.

Lyca Productions bankrolls the film. They reportedly inked a deal with Rajinikanth to do one more film but there is no clarity over the same. On the other side, Rajinikanth's next film is Jailer, in the direction of Nelson Dilip Kumar.