Rajamouli's RRR enters the Oscars race officially!
RRR is one of the biggest films of 2022 in India. The film not only performed well in the regional states but also did well at the National level. In a short span, the movie also became a big hit at the international level.
RRR is one of the biggest films of 2022 in India. The film not only performed well in the regional states but also did well at the National level. In a short span, the movie also became a big hit at the international level. Many audiences from the west loved the film and appreciated director Rajamouli and his team. Despite the Film Federation of India denying an entry to the Oscars, team RRR applied to consider their film as a direct entry, and it looks like the application has been accepted.
The media reports confirmed that RRR is now in the Oscars race, where the team will be hoping for at least a couple of awards in the following major categories.
Best Motion Picture – Danayya
Best Director – Rajamouli
Best Actors – NTR and Ram Charan
Best Supporting Actor – Ajay Devgn
Best Supporting Actress – Alia Bhatt
Best Cinematography – Senthil Kumar
Best Original Song – MM Keeravani
Best Production Design – Sabu Cyril
Best Film Editing – Sreekar Prasad
Best Makeup & Hairstyling – Nalla Srinu & Senapathi Naidu
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakhani, and others are a part of the film.