Rajamouli's RRR enters the Oscars race officially!

RRR is one of the biggest films of 2022 in India. The film not only performed well in the regional states but also did well at the National level. In a short span, the movie also became a big hit at the international level. Many audiences from the west loved the film and appreciated director Rajamouli and his team. Despite the Film Federation of India denying an entry to the Oscars, team RRR applied to consider their film as a direct entry, and it looks like the application has been accepted.

The media reports confirmed that RRR is now in the Oscars race, where the team will be hoping for at least a couple of awards in the following major categories.

Best Motion Picture – Danayya

Best Director – Rajamouli

Best Actors – NTR and Ram Charan

Best Supporting Actor – Ajay Devgn

Best Supporting Actress – Alia Bhatt

Best Cinematography – Senthil Kumar

Best Original Song – MM Keeravani

Best Production Design – Sabu Cyril

Best Film Editing – Sreekar Prasad

Best Makeup & Hairstyling – Nalla Srinu & Senapathi Naidu

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakhani, and others are a part of the film.