Rajagopal Reddy's ContractPe poster heats up Munugode Poll Campaign

The posters of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy with a title ContractPe appeared on the walls of every nook and corner of the Munugode Assembly constituency has heat up the campaign for the upcoming by election.



Rajagopal Reddy who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after getting contracts worth Rs. 18000 crore become an open secret. The issue was well registered in the minds of the Munugode voters.

The recent posters on Rajagopal Reddy have been exposing the corrupt face of the BJP candidate. The details printed on the posters became laugh riot among the people.

The main points on the poster read like this:

ContractPe

Transaction ID:

BJP18THOUSANDCRORES

New reward earned!

500 cr bonus

The poster has been creating awareness among the voters to choose a right public representative from their Munugode Assembly constituency. It also heat up poll campaign in the form of posters to the upcoming by-election.

It resembles the PayCM posters with the image of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on par with Paytm in Karnataka. The posters alleged that as much as 40 percent of the value of the work has been collected in the form commission from the contractors in Karnataka. It seems that the poster campaign on contracts has reached to Munugode also where the BJP candidate bagged contracts worth Rs 18000 crore.