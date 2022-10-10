Rajagopal Reddy loses hope on Nomination Day

BJP candidate to the ensuing by-poll to Munogode Assembly constituency Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy lost hope in winning the seat on the very day of filing the nomination papers. BJP state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh, party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Central minister Kishan Reddy accompanied Rajagopal Reddy when he was submitting the papers. But there is no active participation of the party leaders and the cadre in the process.



Rajagopal Reddy also lack of moral support from the Munugode voters. The issue of getting contracts worth Rs.18000 crore by the sitting MLA was reached the people of every nook and corner of the constituency very well. That led him to lose the moral support of the voters. All this developments have pushed the BJP candidate into deep disappointment.

He sought to know from the people on whom roads are better when it comes to the roads in Munugode and Siddipet. If he says the roads in Munugode are better than the roads in Siddipet that means he admitted that the allegations made by him against the state government is false. Whether it is Munugode or Siddipet, only the state government has to lay the roads. No credit goes in to the account of sitting MLA.

He also alleged that some conspiracy has hatched to defeat him in the by-poll. But the netizens on social media countered his allegations by sighting his admission of getting contracts worth Rs.18000 crore. By doing so, he himself digs a gorge to fall, the netizens commented.