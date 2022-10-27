RaGa sees Operation Lotus a Diwali Gift

The Congress high command at Delhi has keenly observing the recent developments in Telangana and the big wigs are in view of taking advantage of the operation lotus where the middlemen from the BJP tried their best to lure four TRS MLAs by offering money, important posts and contracts once they switched their loyalty to the saffron party.

The former congress president Rahul Gandhi who resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJS) from Makthal town on Thursday after a three-day-Deepavali break has discussed the party candidate's prospectus in Munugode by-poll with his mother Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders during his visit to Delhi to attend the swearing-in-ceremony of the newly elected AICC (All India Congress Committee) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. He also discussed the same with Kharge who is from Karnataka, a neighbouring state to Telangana.

According to the reliable sources in the BJS, Rahul Gandhi paid special attention on the issue of BJP's horse trading to lure four TRS MLAs after he returned to Makhtal from Delhi on Wednesday where the issue has been creating a sensational debate in the political circles as well as commoners across the country. It is learnt that he discussed the issue in breadth and length with Telangana leaders the way it will ruin the chances of the BJP candidate in securing second place in the ensuing Munugode by-poll. He also raised the issue of the recent attack of BJP cadre on the convoy of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi during poll campaign. He instructed the party leaders to take the latest issues to the public during their poll campaign and make sure that the BJP candidate should lose his deposit in the ensuing by-poll.

According to the Telangana Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi took the serious note of the BJP' horse trading issue and make it a point in the scheduled public meeting at Necklace road in Hyderabad on November 1 apart from raise the same during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in various parts of Telangana.