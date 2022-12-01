Put me behind the bars, Kavitha dares the BJP bigwigs

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has alleged that the cases filed against ministers, MLAs and herself by the central investigative agencies such as Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is nothing but part of a shoddy political strategy hatched by the BJP bigwigs in Delhi. The ED in its recent remand report related to Delhi liquor scam has named Kavitha and some other persons.

In this backdrop, addressing the media persons at her residence in Banjara Hills at Hyderabad on Thursday, she alleged that the Modi government at centre which came to power eight years back has dethroned democratically elected governments in nine states and established the BJP-ruled-government in the respective states through back door.

"We are witnessing the raids and searches conducted by special teams of the ED in the respective states well before Modi reaches the states. As the elections to Telangana Assembly will be held tentatively in December, 2023, the ED has arrived here (Telangana) before Modi reaches. It's a routine phenomenon", Kavitha said.

She said that they are ready to face any probe as the cases filed by the central investigative agencies are part of a shoddy political strategy hatched by the saffron party.

The MLC also said that she will respond to the agencies once the sleuths approach her. She said that it is not wise to try to defame the politicians by giving official information to the media in the form of leaks. The people will teach a befitting lesson (to the BJP leadrs) if this type of approach was not changed, she cautioned.

"One has to come to power through a democratic process after winning the hearts of the people, but not by misusing the ED and the CBI. The people of the Telangana are politically very conscious in nature. It's not possible to you (the BJP) to do the same (dethroning the state government) here (Telangana). If you wish to put me behind the bars, do it. What will happen? What is there to fear? People are with us. Nothing will happen to anybody till the TRS has been working for the people with commitment", she dared the BJP bigwigs.

Meanwhile, a large number of TRS leaders and activists gathered at the residence of the party MLC after they came to know about her meeting with media and raised anti-BJP slogans.