Pushpa to have a grand release in Russia

Pushpa is one of the successful film franchises in Telugu. The film's first part is titled Pushpa: The Rise. The film's second part is titled Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film's second part's shoot will begin soon. Meanwhile, we have come to know that the film's first part will have a grand release in Russia.

Interestingly, the film was screened in Russia recently and the response for the same has been phenomenal. As a result, the team decided to release the film in Russia. The plan is being made and the team is working on bringing a huge buzz to the same, ahead of the film's release.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, while Vijay Sethupathi, along with Fahad, shall be seen in the antagonist role. Devi Sri Prasad shall be in charge of the musical works! Rashmika Mandanna Shetty plays the female lead role in the movie.

The complete details of the film will be out soon.