Puri Jagan files complaint against distributors

It is a known fact that Puri Jagannath is planning to pay back the losses, incurred on the film Liger. However, he sought some time but some of the distributors are threatening him. Puri Jagannath who does not want to tolerate the same has approached the cops of Jubilee Hills Police Station now.



In his complaint, Puri Jagannath wrote, "It is brought to your notice that Mr. Warangal Sreenu has defaulted under the Film Distribution Agreement dated April 12, 2022 and I'm told he is abo supposed to pay amounts to his sub-distributors and is defaulting the same. To escape his liability to other sub-distributors, Mr. Warangal Sreenu has gathered them by instigating and falsely representing that I owe the sub-distributors amounts and would reimburse them. It is further brought to your notice that Mr. Warangal Sreenu and Mr. G. Shoban Babu, who are in cahoots with each other and want to illegally extract from me.'



The cops will further investigate the case and we have to see how things will progress in the case.

