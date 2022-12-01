Prabhas used for a Publicity Stunt

Kriti Sanon is one of the star heroines in the Bollywood film industry. The actress is currently working on multiple projects, including Adipurush. She was last seen in the film Bhediya, with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film has become a big hit at the box office. During the promotions, the discussion about Kriti's marriage with Prabhas was widely discussed.

However, it has brought a lot of attention to the film. But, Kriti Sanon confirmed officially that she is not getting married to anyone and everything else being heard in the media is just a rumor.

Meanwhile, the interesting aspect is that in the upcoming Pan-India film Adipurush directed by Om Raut, Prabhas is playing the Lord Rama role, while Kriti Sanon is playing the Sita role. However, the publicity stunt worked for Bhediya but it did not fare well.

Kriti Sanon made her debut in Tollywood with Mahesh Babu's One: Nenokkadine film and later acted in Naga Chaitanya's Savyasachi. Currently, she is busy promoting her Pan-India film Bhediya.