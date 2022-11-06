Prabhas & Siddharth film on cards

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is currently busy working on an interesting film. The actor has a huge lineup of projects and he is extremely happy about the progress of the same. Meanwhile, the reports say that Prabhas will soon come up with an exciting action drama.

Prabhas is in talks with director Siddharth Anand for a long time. The duo planned to come up with an intense action entertainer which will be made on the pan-India level.

As of now, the official confirmation regarding the same has not come out yet, but the news says that the project is confirmed. Top Telugu production houses will be coming forward to pool the resources for the film.

Mythri Movie Makers and UV Creations are reportedly pooling the resources for the film. Siddharth Anand is currently busy with the making of Pathaan and the film's teaser has come out recently.

More details about the film with Prabhas will be out soon.