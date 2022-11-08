Prabhas film releases to be shuffled again?

'Rebel Star' Prabhas has nearly 3 projects on sets, while 1 is ready for release. Well, used to be ready. His 'Adipurush' was supposed to be released for Sankranthi, but with the outcry & criticism the teaser received, the makers have seriously backed, re-doing the whole CGI chunk of the film.

Citing this as the reason, the makers have decided to release the film in the Summer of 2023 and have announced that the film shall be released on 16 June 2023. With the postponed of 'Adipurush', the release dates of the other project seem to be shuffled too.

With Adipurush in June, 'Salaar', which has announced that it shall be released in September, shall be postponed as it is a pan-India, two parts, big billion project & needs a huge level of promotions & marketing across the country, along with the theatre allocations. This shift shall be affecting the rest of his projects too.

Although 'Project - K' seems to be undisturbed by these changes, Prabhas-Maruthi film to shall stay a bit independent of these clashes too.