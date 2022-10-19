Prabhas' fans awaiting actor's birthday treat!

Rebel Star Prabhas has not only grown his fame across the country but also internationally, with his glorious charm and exuberant performance. From being introduced as a kid from the Krishna Raju family, to India's famous star, Prabhas had a great & intensive career.

The actor is going to celebrate his birthday soon and the makers of his upcoming films are getting ready to share interesting updates on the same day. If the reports are believed to be true, a special glimpse from Salaar is expected to be out on Prabhas' birthday. At the same time, team Project K might come up with a special poster while team Adipurush might also release a poster.

For sure, two updates from two different films will be out and we look forward to the same. Although the info about the update is classified, it is a piece of good news, actually a double treat for fans. Let us see if these updates can impress the fans.