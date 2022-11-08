Prabhas fans are hurt by the streaming giant!

'Rebel Star' Prabhas fans have been enduring the longing & failures of their favourite star for a decade now. Since 'Baahubali' dualogy, Prabhas has been signing up big scale pan Indian projects only which are easily taking a couple of years to get completed and the results are often disappointing.

Post 'Radhe Shyam', Prabhas fans have lost it with the waiting game. They seem to be a bit aggressive on social media not only regarding the updates but also about the stuff the subjects their star made to laugh at. Along with the rivals, the accounts of streaming services seems to hold a very active engagement & reach on their social media.

Not quite often, but some do tend to misfire. It looks like the Twitter handle of Indonesian Netflix has uploaded a clip of Prabhas's 'Saaho', where he performs the stunt of Banzai Skydiving. The clip went on trend across Indonesia and has generated a lot of trolls on the clip across the internet. This hurt the fans and they went to the trend #BanNetflix #UnsubscribeNetflix on social media.