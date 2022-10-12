Plea against Big Boss, AP High Court smells Negative Publicity to the reality show

Amid severe objections raised against the Big Boss reality show from the people all walks of life, Andhra Pradesh High Court has observed that the court will watch some of the episodes of the reality show in order to find out what is really going on in the infamous show.

Andhra Pradesh High Court has suspected that the intention of the petitions filed against Big Boss reality show is nothing but to garner negative publicity to the show. When the Division bench of the high court has posed this doubt to the advocate who represents the petitioners, the advocate replied that they are not giving negative publicity to the show. The bench said that the court will watch some of the episodes of the reality show in order to find out what is really going on in the infamous show.

Apart from one public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2019 two more PILS were filed in the AP High Court recently alleging that the show has been telecasting without any censorship. The division bench which took up the PILs first time on Tuesday has ordered both the State and Central governments to submit the full details of the show to the court. The petitioners argued that the organisers of the show are conducting pregnancy tests to the women participants. They requested the division bench to thoroughly examine the photographs in this regard. After hearing the arguments, the division bench of AP High Court has posted the next hearing to October 27.