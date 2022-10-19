PK once again a palanquin bearer to CBN

On the name of protecting democracy in Andhra Pradesh, Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan has once again showed his readiness to play the role of palanquin bearer to the Telugu Desam Party supremo Chandra Babu Naidu by joining hands with the former CM in Vijayawada.



Seems to be ditching the very aspirations of his fans, followers and especially the Janasainiks to see him in the chair of chief minister, Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan once again prepared himself to play the role of palanquin bearer to the TDP supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh by attending a one to one meeting with the former chief minister in Vijayawada on Monday.

Though the duo didn't reveal the poll alliance to the ensuing Assembly election in the immediate media conference, it is learnt that everything is finalized between the two leaders in the guise of protecting the democracy in the state.

As the Chandra Babu has declared that they will take other political parties except the ruling YSRCP in to the confidence to initiate a combined fight against the Jagan rule, it is very clear that there will be more share holders during the seat sharing process in the next elections.

By considering the above factors, the TDP chief may allot as many as 45 seats to the Janasena Party where Pawan Kalyan has to struggle hard to get winning horses in the poll race. But after looking at the earlier poll prospectus of the Janasena party candidates including Janasenani Pawan Kalyan, the winning chances for the Janasena candidates seems to be very low in the ensuing Assembly elections.

According to the reliable sources, Pawan Kalyan has to limit himself to the post of minister if the TDP-the Janasena party combine voted to power in the next elections. Till then, as usual Pawan Kalyan has to play the role of palanquin bearer to the TDP supremo Chandra Babu