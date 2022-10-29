Pilot Rohit Reddy's security beefed up in the wake of MLAs poaching case

Highlights: The government of Telangana led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to increase the security of Tandur MLA pilot Rohit Reddy, who exposed the purchase of MLAs of the ruling BJP party at the centre.



The government of Telangana led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to increase the security of Tandur MLA pilot Rohit Reddy, who exposed the purchase of MLAs of the ruling BJP party at the centre. The Home Department has issued orders allotting 4+4 gunmen to Rohit Reddy.

Currently, Rohit Reddy has 2+2 security and in the wake of recent developments, that number has been increased to 4+4. Apart from this, he was also allotted a bullet proof vehicle.

It is known that the incident in which four TRS MLAs were lured to defect from the party created a sensation in the politics of the state. Rohit Reddy is key in this affair and on the information given by him, the police raided the Moinabad farmhouse and caught the accused red-handed.

The police registered a case based on the complaint given by Tandur MLA and are investigating. Meanwhile, as part of precautionary measures, the government has increased security for him. On the other hand, two audio recording clips of the accused with MLA Rohit Reddy have been released.