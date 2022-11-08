Pawan Kalyan's helping hand, personally to hand over Rs.one lakh to Ippatam victims

Jana Sena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan has lent his helping hand to the victims, in Ippatam village under Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district, whose houses were demolished under the road widening drive taken up the state government. He will provide financial assistance of Rs. One lakh to each and every victim of the village.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar in a press release on Tuesday.

" Pawan Kalyan has decided to handed over Rs. One lakh to each of the victims whose houses were demolished and damaged in the road widening drive take up by the state government with utter arrogance. The villagers of Ippatam has extended their support to the JSP by providing land at the outskirts of the village to public meeting marking the party foundation day on March 14. In order to take vengeance against the villagers, the YSRCP ruled state government has demolished their houses with JCBs by deploying the police personal in large number.

The issue which spread like a wild fire became a debatable point across the nation. Pawan Kalyan visited the victims next day after the incident was happened. He extended his solidarity to them. He assured them of full support from the party. Accordingly, Pawan Kalyan made an announcement of financial assistance of Rs. One lakh to each and every victim. He will personally handed over the above financial assistance to the victims very soon", Nadendla Manohar said.

The road widening drive which demolished as many as 53 houses in the small village of Ippatam has received severe criticism from the leaders of the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh.