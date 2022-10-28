Pawan Kalyan's fans not interested in it!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is planning to do one more remake in Telugu. After the successful blockbusters of the remakes of Pink and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the remake of Vinoda Sitham is in the discussions. Pawan Kalyan already confirmed the project long back. Samuthirakani is the director of the film. The director is currently waiting to begin the film's shoot.

But the fans do not want to see Pawan Kalyan in the film. Since the film's remake was done in Hindi recently with the title Thank God, the film failed to do well at the box office.

With the film's Hindi version failed, the fans of Pawan Kalyan does not want the film to progress in Telugu now. The fans are expecting Pawan Kalyan to do a straight Telugu film but not interested to do the remake.

The makers changed the story and also included a younger character, in which Sai Dharam Tej has come on board to play a key role. But, we have to see if the actor listen to the requests of his fans.